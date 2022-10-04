Josie Cummings joins Sheffield Wednesday
Gibraltar women’s national team defender Josie Cummings was last week announced as Sheffield Wednesday Ladies latest new international signing. Her arrival at the English club saw her featured in The Star where she told the English newspaper “We’re excited!” she told the club. “That last cup win against Cleethorpes went really well - especially since...
