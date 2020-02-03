Joyful Riot, an inclusive and diverse choir
Joyful Riot has established itself in the local choir scene with the choir performing at events around the Rock. The Youth Service initiative is an inclusive and diverse choir open to everyone regardless of their singing ability. “We area very conscious that different people have different capacities,” said Joyful Riot choir director Fiona Young. “As...
