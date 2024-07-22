Juan Franco: ‘Brexit is now our biggest challenge’
By Maria Jesus Corrales Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea, is optimistic about the prospects of agreement on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. Despite that optimism, Brexit remains at the top of the list of the challenges facing La Linea, the issue that worries him most due to its...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here