Judge imposes Sexual Offences Prevention Order on convicted child abuser
The Supreme Court has imposed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order on a convicted child sex abuser who was this week jailed for 39 years. Graham Southwell, 63, of Varyl Begg Estate was convicted of 19 counts of child sexual abuse, including rape, sexual assault, and sexual activity. Southwell had abused five children on separate occasions...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here