Julian Felice wins top prize in annual Short Story Competition
Local teacher and playwright Julian Felice was awarded the top prize from 456 entries in this year’s Short Story Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and sponsored by this newspaper. Mr Felice was presented the Ministry of Culture Award as the overall competition winner, and a £1000 prize, at the Charles Hunt Room in John...
