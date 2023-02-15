Julian Felice’s ‘Blue Whale’ play in London next week
A dark comedy play called ‘Blue Whale’ penned by Gibraltarian playwright Julian Felice will open next week in The Space theatre in London. The show will be performed by local actors in London from February 23 to 25 at The Space close to Canary Wharf. Local drama group Dramatis Personae will be performing The Blue...
