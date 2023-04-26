Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

June London launch of new single from Gabriel Moreno

By Joe Adambery
26th April 2023

Local expat poet/musician and our former cultural ambassador Gabriel Moreno has been busy putting the finishing touches to a new album which will be launched in the UK this autumn. However the first single taken from the forthcoming album ‘Wound in the Night’ will be released on June 4 at The Tower Theatre Stoke Newington...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London as Spanish defence minister signals ‘urgent need’ for deal

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Local woman faces 43 parking fines in court

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Contractor damages cable and plunges Gib into darkness

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Govt announces events for coronation of King Charles III

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#RICHARD’S RENDEZVOUS Dry summer

26th April 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Raab row: Sovereignty breach or complex diplomacy?

25th April 2023

Local News
Digital Skills Academy asks key question: Is Gib ready for AI?

24th April 2023

Local News
Researchers study ‘Gibraltarian English’ in Uni of Gib

24th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023