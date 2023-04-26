June London launch of new single from Gabriel Moreno
Local expat poet/musician and our former cultural ambassador Gabriel Moreno has been busy putting the finishing touches to a new album which will be launched in the UK this autumn. However the first single taken from the forthcoming album ‘Wound in the Night’ will be released on June 4 at The Tower Theatre Stoke Newington...
