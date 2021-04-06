Junior and B league resumes for table tennis
The Gibraltar Table Tennis association returned to its competitive leagues for both the Juniors and B leagues prior to the start of the Easter holidays. The association which has reinvigorated the sport with its development programme continues to see increased interest in the sport with tables for coaching sessions among the younger members consistently filled....
