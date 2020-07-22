Junta de Andalucia ‘will row back on freedoms’ if necessary

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has warned that the regional government will not hesitate to “take a step back on freedoms” if there are further clusters of the Covid-19 virus.

This comes after another cluster of cases was reported among people who had attended a party in a nightclub in Cordoba.

There are currently 77 new cases of Covid-19 in the region, with a total of 419 active cases at present.

The three new clusters of the virus were registered in the Almeria city centre, one in the Levante-Almanzora area of Almeria, and another in Cordoba.

Mr Moreno was addressing guests at the unveiling of a marble statue of hands clapping in Cordoba, erected in honour of the work carried out by health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will not hesitate when it comes to taking the decisions that we need to take in order to protect the health of Andalusians,” Mr Moreno said.

“We don’t want to return to the situation we found ourselves in March and April.”

“We can avoid these circumstances if we do the right thing.”

Mr Moreno said the health authority has managed to “localise and isolate” those who have recently contracted the virus.

But he warned there is a real possibility of a new spread of the virus.

Looking at the current situation in Catalonia, he said: “We will do what we can to avoid this happening in Andalusia, before we regret it.”

He asked that people continue to wear masks, whether in public or indoor spaces, wash their hands frequently and keep to social distancing measures.