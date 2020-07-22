Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Junta de Andalucia ‘will row back on freedoms’ if necessary

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2020

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has warned that the regional government will not hesitate to “take a step back on freedoms” if there are further clusters of the Covid-19 virus.

This comes after another cluster of cases was reported among people who had attended a party in a nightclub in Cordoba.

There are currently 77 new cases of Covid-19 in the region, with a total of 419 active cases at present.

The three new clusters of the virus were registered in the Almeria city centre, one in the Levante-Almanzora area of Almeria, and another in Cordoba.

Mr Moreno was addressing guests at the unveiling of a marble statue of hands clapping in Cordoba, erected in honour of the work carried out by health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will not hesitate when it comes to taking the decisions that we need to take in order to protect the health of Andalusians,” Mr Moreno said.

“We don’t want to return to the situation we found ourselves in March and April.”

“We can avoid these circumstances if we do the right thing.”

Mr Moreno said the health authority has managed to “localise and isolate” those who have recently contracted the virus.

But he warned there is a real possibility of a new spread of the virus.

Looking at the current situation in Catalonia, he said: “We will do what we can to avoid this happening in Andalusia, before we regret it.”

He asked that people continue to wear masks, whether in public or indoor spaces, wash their hands frequently and keep to social distancing measures.

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Traumatic search ends in joy after ‘Charlie’s angels’ step up on social media

Tue 21st Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain's coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after lockdown easing

22nd July 2020

UK/Spain News
Universities urged to raise standards so students ‘get to finish line’ on course

21st July 2020

UK/Spain News
Stamps to mark 150th anniversary of Palace of Westminster rebuilding

21st July 2020

UK/Spain News
China says UK will ‘bear the consequences’ of suspending Hong Kong extradition

21st July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020