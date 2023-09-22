Jurors convict former RG private who attempted to run over corporal
A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private who attempted to run over his superior after he was told he was unfit for work was convicted by a jury following a week-long Supreme Court trial. Dijavan Gomez Mannion, 30, of Sir William Jackson Grove, had denied three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a...
