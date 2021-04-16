Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Jurors to deliberate verdict today in robbery trial

By Priya Gulraj
16th April 2021

Jurors were asked to use their ‘common sense’ when deliberating on their verdict as lawyers yesterday delivered their closing arguments at the end of a €1.5million robbery trial. The defendants, Hamza Mesmoudi, 30, of Johnstone’s Passage, and Hakim El Lagmich, 35, of La Linea, face charges of robbery and conspiracy to rob. They deny all...

