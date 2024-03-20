Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Jury convicts former bank manager in £2m fraud trial

Gillian Balban leaving court on Tuesday, a day before she was convicted at the end of a 10 week fraud trial. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
20th March 2024

There were dramatic scenes in the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning after a former bank manager accused of fraud was convicted by a jury on six of the seven charges she faced. Gillian Balban, 51, of Bayview Terraces, had been accused of hiding a £2m “hole” in the cash reserves of the Royal Bank of...

