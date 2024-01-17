Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Jury empanelled in fraud case

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
16th January 2024

A jury was empanelled on Tuesday in the Supreme Court trial of a former Royal Bank of Scotland employee accused of fraud. Gillian Balban, 51, of Bayview Terraces, stands trial facing six charges. The charges include two counts of false accounting where it is alleged she falsified debit and credit vouchers in 2011 and 2012,...

