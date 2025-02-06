Jury finds former senior RGP officer not guilty of intending to pervert course of justice
Jurors acquitted a former RGP Detective Chief Inspector on Wednesday accused of texting a Magistrate to gain preferential treatment for someone known to him who had a hearing before the Magistrates’ Court. Roy Perez, 53, of Harbour Views, faced one count of doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here