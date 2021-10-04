Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Jury returns accidental death verdict in Customs inquest, makes recommendations

By Priya Gulraj
4th October 2021

Jurors at an inquest on Monday ruled that the death of a Spanish man who died at sea during a collision with a Customs vessel was accidental. Over the past week, the jury of nine heard the circumstances surrounding the death of Alfredo Morodo Gutierrez who died on October 1, 2019. Customs officers were notified...

