Jury says collision deaths were ‘unlawful killing’
Two Spaniards who died at sea following a fatal collision were unlawfully killed, jurors found on Friday after a two-week inquest, in a decision that will lead to a review of the case by police and the Crown. Mohamed Abdeslam Ahmed, 40, and Mustafa Dris Mohamed, 49, from Ceuta, sustained multiple injuries when their rigid-hull...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here