Just 13% of schoolchildren take up winter flu vaccine, Govt confirms
A campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren against winter flu has delivered poor results, with just 13% of children taking up the offer, according to data from the Gibraltar Government. The low uptake comes just weeks after the Government launched what it described at the time as the largest vaccination campaign in local history against the backdrop...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here