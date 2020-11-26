Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Just 13% of schoolchildren take up winter flu vaccine, Govt confirms

By Gabriella Peralta
26th November 2020

A campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren against winter flu has delivered poor results, with just 13% of children taking up the offer, according to data from the Gibraltar Government. The low uptake comes just weeks after the Government launched what it described at the time as the largest vaccination campaign in local history against the backdrop...

