Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Juvenile accused of brandishing knife in town remanded

By Chronicle Staff
10th August 2021

A teenage boy who was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife in town earlier this week was on Tuesday remanded in custody by the Juvenile Court. The 17-year old appeared before the court and faced charges of two counts of attempted robbery; one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article...

