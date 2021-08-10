Juvenile accused of brandishing knife in town remanded
A teenage boy who was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife in town earlier this week was on Tuesday remanded in custody by the Juvenile Court. The 17-year old appeared before the court and faced charges of two counts of attempted robbery; one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article...
