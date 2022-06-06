Juvenile in court accused of assisting illegal immigration
A Spanish teenager accused of bringing two Moroccan nationals into Gibraltar illegally told the Magistrates’ Court they had set out from Ceuta on a fishing trip when their vessel met with bad conditions at sea. The 16-year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was said to be the navigator of the rigid-hull inflatable...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here