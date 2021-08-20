Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Juvenile jailed for dangerous driving and drug possession

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2021

A 17-year old boy was this week sentenced to 10 weeks in prison by the Juvenile Court after pleading guilty to a number of traffic offences including dangerous driving in a stolen car.  The incident happened just after 1am on Tuesday July 13, when a member of the public called the Royal Gibraltar Police Control...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application filed for demolition and construction of Poca Roca house

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Local News

Four men remanded in £13m cannabis case

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

MoD upgrade pontoons in £500,000 project

Thu 19th Aug, 2021

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar volleyball reveals squad for U19s CEV tournament

20th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Basketball U16 will be fighting for third place this weekend

20th August 2021

Local News
Warmer seas makes jelly fish bloom

20th August 2021

Local News
RAF Gibraltar to replace radar equipment

20th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021