Juvenile migrant to be sent home after court appearance
A juvenile migrant who tried to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar and was rescued at sea by the crew of a luxury superyacht will be deported from Gibraltar. The Tunisian, who is 17, was found clinging onto an inflated vehicle inner tube alongside a 22-year-old Moroccan migrant. Both were brought to shore by HMS...
