Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Juvenile migrant to be sent home after court appearance

By Nathan Barcio
22nd November 2024

A juvenile migrant who tried to swim across the Strait of Gibraltar and was rescued at sea by the crew of a luxury superyacht will be deported from Gibraltar.  The Tunisian, who is 17, was found clinging onto an inflated vehicle inner tube alongside a 22-year-old Moroccan migrant.  Both were brought to shore by HMS...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man awarded £368,000 in damages in GHA claim for medical negligence

Thu 21st Nov, 2024

Local News

Two migrants, one a juvenile, rescued with hypothermia as they tried to swim the strait

Wed 20th Nov, 2024

Local News

RGP recovers body at sea

Sun 17th Nov, 2024

Local News

To tackle loneliness, GibSams mulls new befriending service for over 60s

Thu 21st Nov, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar prepares to revive Olympics recognition bid

Mon 18th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man awarded £368,000 in damages in GHA claim for medical negligence

21st November 2024

Features
Prof Paul Pettitt on homo sapiens rediscovered

21st November 2024

Features
Sir Liam Fox examines water’s crucial role in security

21st November 2024

Features
Nedum Onuoha looks back at his career

21st November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024