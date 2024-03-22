Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Karel Mark Chichon renews his contract as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the OFGC until 2027

ORQUESTA FILARMÓNICA DE GRAN CANARIA. Concierto de Clausura. Karel Mrak Chichon. 150722 Auditorio Alfredo Kraus. Foto: Sabrina Ceballos

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2024

Karel Mark Chichon will continue at the helm of the Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria until July 2027 according to an announcement from the President of the Government of Gran Canaria and President of the Foundation OFGC, Antonio Morales.

During the Press Conference held this week, Mr Morales stated that the decision was taken given that the orchestra has reached the highest artistic success in its history since the appointment of Maestro Chichon in 2017.

“Following the orchestra’s resounding success at the Teatro Real in Madrid last October, the Spanish National Press has placed the orchestra as the best in the country and one of the finest in Europe,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

“It is also the only Spanish orchestra to presently record for the prestigious record label Deutsche Gramophon, a recording of which was labelled by the New York Times as one of the best recordings of 2022.”

“Mr Chichon has also proved to actively support local young artists, including female contemporary composers from Gran Canaria.”

“His masterclasses for young conductors have also been a resounding success, attracting young conductors from all over the world and in so doing developing the orchestra’s educational outreach programme,” it added.

Concert subscribers are at an all-time high with more than 1,100 people subscribing to the orchestra’s complete series of concerts throughout the year.

Mr Chichon commented that he was very grateful for the trust and support shown to him by the Government of Gran Canaria.

He said he felt there were still many objectives to fulfil, especially in bringing the orchestra further into the international stage, with plans underway to have the orchestra tour to New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington as well as the important cultural cities in Europe such as the Vienna, Berlin, Leipzig, Dresden, Hamburg and others, as well as further recording projects.

Most Read

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Local News

Jury convicts former bank manager in £2m fraud trial

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Me and my ADHD

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Local News

Cyclist, 70, calls for more cycle lanes and regulation of e-scooters

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Local News

Row over Inquiries Bill flares up after CM’s ‘stunning’ comments on GBC

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Department of Environment attend Blue Belt Programme Symposium

22nd March 2024

Local News
Marking scheme criteria session with Drama Festival adjudicator

22nd March 2024

Local News
Litter Committee meeting takes place

22nd March 2024

Local News
Minister for Education meets Childline

22nd March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024