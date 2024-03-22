Karel Mark Chichon renews his contract as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the OFGC until 2027

Karel Mark Chichon will continue at the helm of the Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria until July 2027 according to an announcement from the President of the Government of Gran Canaria and President of the Foundation OFGC, Antonio Morales.

During the Press Conference held this week, Mr Morales stated that the decision was taken given that the orchestra has reached the highest artistic success in its history since the appointment of Maestro Chichon in 2017.

“Following the orchestra’s resounding success at the Teatro Real in Madrid last October, the Spanish National Press has placed the orchestra as the best in the country and one of the finest in Europe,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

“It is also the only Spanish orchestra to presently record for the prestigious record label Deutsche Gramophon, a recording of which was labelled by the New York Times as one of the best recordings of 2022.”

“Mr Chichon has also proved to actively support local young artists, including female contemporary composers from Gran Canaria.”

“His masterclasses for young conductors have also been a resounding success, attracting young conductors from all over the world and in so doing developing the orchestra’s educational outreach programme,” it added.

Concert subscribers are at an all-time high with more than 1,100 people subscribing to the orchestra’s complete series of concerts throughout the year.

Mr Chichon commented that he was very grateful for the trust and support shown to him by the Government of Gran Canaria.

He said he felt there were still many objectives to fulfil, especially in bringing the orchestra further into the international stage, with plans underway to have the orchestra tour to New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington as well as the important cultural cities in Europe such as the Vienna, Berlin, Leipzig, Dresden, Hamburg and others, as well as further recording projects.