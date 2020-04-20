Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Keep on dancing even in lockdown

By Alice Mascarenhas
20th April 2020

Ana Maria and Curro Morro, leaders of the CCC Sequence Dance Club, continue to dance daily despite the ongoing lockdown. Their roof terrace is their dance floor from where every day they transmit to their FaceBook friends and demonstrate a variety of dance steps. Next month – 19 May - marks their 45th year as...

