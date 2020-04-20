Keep on dancing even in lockdown
Ana Maria and Curro Morro, leaders of the CCC Sequence Dance Club, continue to dance daily despite the ongoing lockdown. Their roof terrace is their dance floor from where every day they transmit to their FaceBook friends and demonstrate a variety of dance steps. Next month – 19 May - marks their 45th year as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here