Keith Bautista Cath Lab inaugurated at St Bernard’s Hospital

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has inaugurated the Keith Bautista Catheterisation Laboratory at St Bernard’s Hospital, marking a milestone in Gibraltar's healthcare with the hospital’s first ever coronary angiogram and enhanced emergency cardiac care.

The Cath Lab is approximately 90 seconds from Accident and Emergency.

Ms Arias-Vasquez took the opportunity to name the laboratory after the late Keith Bautista, who was very heavily involved in the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, of which we was a founder member, and who was instrumental in lobbying the Government and the GHA for the construction of a Cath Lab locally.

Mr Bautista’s family were present at the official opening.

Ms Arias Vasquez noted that although she never had the privilege of working with Mr Bautista, she was told by her colleagues that he was an avid campaigner for the construction of a Cath Lab here in Gibraltar.

“I am so pleased that, in his memory, we have today named the Cath Lab after him,” she said.

“As I have said repeatedly, as a Government we are committed to investing in the repatriation of services back to Gibraltar and, with the Cath Lab, we have done just that.”

“I am delighted that we were able to undertake our first ever cardiac angiogram in Gibraltar last week, making the patient experience so much better.”

“We are now, in an emergency, able to transfer patients from A&E to the Cath Lab in approximately 90 seconds, instead of having to transfer patients elsewhere.”

“I would like to thank the whole team at the GHA, and of course the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, for their work in ensuring that our collective vision for a Cath Lab in Gibraltar has now become a reality.”

In a statement from the Government it said that the Cath Lab has resulted in a significant investment from the Gibraltar Government in cutting edge equipment and recruitment of leading experts in the field of cardiology.

The Cath Lab will perform procedures to reopen narrowed coronary arteries by means of cardiac stent implantations, providing immediate round-the-clock treatment for persons with acute cardiac illnesses.

St Bernard’s Hospital heart specialist Dr Roger Moore said that the introduction of this 24 hour invasive cardiac service is a great step forward in treating persons who suffer heart attacks, enabling patients to receive treatment without delay, improving outcomes and saving lives.

“Despite noteworthy progress in recent years, coronary artery disease remains one of the most common causes of premature death as well as a significant cause of ill health and disability in Gibraltar and worldwide,” she said.

“As a result of this investment, patients from Gibraltar will now be able to be treated locally, avoiding the need for cross border travel for both patients and relatives.”

For its part, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association expressed their thanks to the Government of Gibraltar and the GHA for funding the project, and to Dr Roger Moore, who supported their vision and worked tirelessly for a local specialised cardiac facility of this type.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, said that it was a proud and emotional moment for the Association.

“A milestone culminating our years of tireless advocacy, collaboration and dedication to improving cardiac care in Gibraltar,” they said.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that no one in our community faces unnecessary delays or the need to travel abroad for life-saving procedures.”

“We are further honoured and extremely grateful to the Minister for Health for her kind gesture in naming the Cath Lab after one of our founder members, the late Keith Bautista.”

Director General Kevin McGee, called the Cath Lab an extraordinary development for the GHA and part of the GHA’s unrelenting commitment to provide the best healthcare for patients, and in this case those suffering from cardiac conditions.

“It is important to reiterate that we are here to provide comfort to patients and ultimately excellent healthcare to save lives,” he said.

“That is what we have been entrusted to do and we spare no effort in achieving that central aim.”