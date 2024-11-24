Kelvin Llambias debuts fantasy novel ‘The Boy and His Demon’ to strong reception
Local author Kelvin Llambias has launched his debut novel ‘The Boy and his Demon’, a captivating work of fantasy, that has already sold over 50 copies since its release. His book, which takes place in the early 20th century, follows the journey of a young boy Wayne who seeks a new life in America aboard...
