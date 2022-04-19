Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Kevin Bossino appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

By Chronicle Staff
19th April 2022

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the appointment of Kevin Bossino as the new chief executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Mr Bossino, the brother of GSD MP Damon Bossino, has wide experience in international tourism and will take up his post on September 1 this year.

He has worked in the tourism industry internationally having worked in nine different countries in Europe and Asia and being involved with various others in the Asia Pacific region.

He is currently Vice President Operations for global hotel chain Accor overseeing the Singapore and South Malaysia regions comprising of 27 hotels with over 5000 rooms.

Mr Bossino commenced his career in Gibraltar at the Rock Hotel and subsequently moved overseas, kick-starting his international career in Europe in Venice, London and Spain before setting moving to Asia, where he spent most of his time in Hong Kong and Singapore alongside experience too in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to become the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board,” Mr Bossino said.

“I have always maintained my links to Gibraltar and I look forward to working with the Government and with Minister Daryanani in particular and building on his vision and ambitions for Gibraltar tourism.”

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, added: “I am extremely excited about Kevin’s appointment.”

“I went into this recruitment process with an open mind but I was looking for someone with international experience.”

“The last thing I expected was that a Gibraltarian would turn up with all the right credentials and over 30 years of working abroad in this field.”

“Kevin has worked for some of the top hotel chains internationally [and] has huge experience in the tourism sector.”

“This is something that will be extremely beneficial to everyone as we strive to up our standards in providing high levels of customer service to our visitors.”

“In our meetings with Kevin I realised that, although he had been out of Gibraltar for many years, he had kept in touch with what was going on.”

“He was also clearly passionate about my vision of promoting Gibraltar as a premier tourism destination for overnight and cruise tourism.”

“I look forward to working with him to make sure that we push Gibraltar energetically in the right direction in this very competitive market.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns sold for 1.2m euros

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Submarine USS Georgia sails into Gibraltar

Wed 13th Apr, 2022

Local News

Residential building proposed in place of Devil’s Tower Road warehouses

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Chamber warns of ‘tough decisions ahead’ as treaty talks drag beyond Easter

19th April 2022

Local News
Govt publishes Bill recognising British Sign Language as official language

19th April 2022

Local News
RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns sold for 1.2m euros

18th April 2022

Local News
Geraldine Martinez’ artworks in New York online exhibition

18th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022