Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Kim breaks another National Record

By Stephen Ignacio
19th February 2024

Gibraltar women’s Road Runner’s League champion Kim Baglietto smashed another National Record this weekend, less than a month since breaking the Half Marathon record.
Competing once again in Seville where she broke the Gibraltar Half Marathon National Record, Kim was this weekend to produce a under three hour run in the marathon, chopping over five minutes from the national record.
With a time of 2 hours, 59 minutes 50 seconds, Kim has once again set a new standard to beat in Gibraltar women’s athletics in a season which has seen her also breeze past all competition in the Road Runners League.

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Defendant in fraud trial ‘abused' bank’s 'very lax' procedures, court told

Thu 15th Feb, 2024

Local News

New picnic area for Upper Rock

Wed 14th Feb, 2024

19th February 2024

