Kim breaks another National Record

Gibraltar women’s Road Runner’s League champion Kim Baglietto smashed another National Record this weekend, less than a month since breaking the Half Marathon record.

Competing once again in Seville where she broke the Gibraltar Half Marathon National Record, Kim was this weekend to produce a under three hour run in the marathon, chopping over five minutes from the national record.

With a time of 2 hours, 59 minutes 50 seconds, Kim has once again set a new standard to beat in Gibraltar women’s athletics in a season which has seen her also breeze past all competition in the Road Runners League.