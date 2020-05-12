Kim’s top reads book review
With Gibraltar in lockdown, many are spending more time at home and looking for distractions. Kim Pecino is a librarian with experience in public and school libraries, and today she shares three book recommendations. The Watchmaker of Fiigree Street by Natasha Pulley – historical fantasy The year is 1883. Thaniel Steepleton returns home from his...
