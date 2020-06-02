Kimâ€™s top reads book review
With Gibraltar in lock down, many are spending more time at home and looking for distractions. Kim Pecino is a librarian with experience in public and school libraries, and today she shares three book recommendations. Vox by Christina Dalcher â€“ Set in the United States, in a future not too distant, this dystopian science fiction...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here