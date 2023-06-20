Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘Kushame’ breaks the Gibraltar World Music Festival silence

Photos by Marcos Moreno

By Joe Adambery
20th June 2023

After the pandemic forced a hiatus, the ‘World Music Festival’ under the new banner ‘When Gibraltar meets the World,’ ‘Kushame’ (listen to me), broke its silence and celebrated its upcoming tenth anniversary show last Tuesday in front of a packed St. Michael’s Cave. Having held previous shows in St. Michael’s Cave, the venue is now...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Albert Mena appointed CBE in King Charles III’s first Birthday Honours list

Fri 16th Jun, 2023

Local News

New firefighter for GFRS

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Sounding out a million tunes on the bagpipes 57 years on

17th June 2023

Sports
Junior Netball presentation - Sophia Shacaluga, Netballer of the year

16th June 2023

Sports
Netball’s Juniors end of season exhibition match highlights bright future for the sport

16th June 2023

Local News
Gibraltar ‘very much at start’ of road to net zero economy, CCC finds

16th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023