Thu 19th Sep, 2019

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar Professional Development Awards 2019

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2019

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has reminded the public that the deadline for applications for the Professional Development Awards is approaching.

That deadline is Friday September 27.

Every year, Kusuma Trust supports individuals working in Gibraltar to undertake professional development courses where there is no funding available from the Government or their employer.

Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar.

Past recipients of the Award have undertaken professional courses in Youth Mental Health, Palliative care, British Sign Language, Mediation, Breast Cancer care, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and even attended an International Alzheimers Conference in Chicago; all for the benefit of the wider Gibraltar community.

Visit the website www.kusumatrust.gi for more information and to download an application form.

