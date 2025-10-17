La Línea house prices rise by 5.39% in third quarter of 2025 

by Maria Jesus Corrales

The average house prices in La Línea, factoring in both existing and new-built residences, have risen by 5.39% in the third quarter of 2025, according to the independent valuation company Tinsa.

The average price of a 90m2 flat in La Línea now stands at €129,458, or €1,438 per square metre.

Although the consultancy does not specify the reasons for this price rise, it could be related to a shortage of housing and living space in a municipality covering a bare 27 km2, together with the announcement of a future treaty on Gibraltar’s relationship with the UK possibly attracting interest from prospective home owners.

The price increase in the border city is higher than that in Algeciras, where prices rose by 4.92%, the average price of a 90m2 flat reaching €116,249, or €1,292 per square metre.

However, a map of the region shows that the same trend, driven by tourism, is evident along the Cádiz coastline and the Costa del Sol, with the most notable rise being in Marbella, where house prices rose by 17.7% in the last quarter.

Across the province of Cádiz, house prices increased by 9.01% in the third quarter, reaching an average value of a 90m2 flat standing at €164,301,€1,826 per square metre.

In comparison, average house prices in Spain rose 11.7% year on year, and 3% in the last quarter. Adjusted for inflation, this represents real year-on-year growth of 8.6%.

According to Tinsa, this upward trend in housing prices in Spain indicates a renewed acceleration in residential prices compared to the rate of change in the previous quarter.

Although this growth is widespread throughout the country, the increase is particularly strong in employment hubs and tourist areas.

According to La Línea councillor with responsibility for urban planning, Daniel Martínez, housing prices in La Línea are reflecting the upward trend in Spain, particularly with regard to new housing, “influenced by the Brexit agreement, and this greatly concerns the local government, because it will lead to a rise in house prices in our municipality.”

Mr Martínez said that the current increase is limited to around 10% year-on-year, but “we are very concerned that the agreement could trigger an uncontrolled rise in land and housing prices in La Línea.”

“Partial plans for new developments are already being processed and some sites are under construction, with developers expecting to put these homes on the market at reasonable prices.”

“[An uncontrolled rise in house prices] worries us greatly, and we are carrying out surveys on municipal land with a view to build social housing as soon as possible, to help offset this market trend.”

“We are working on this to provide the best possible service, since little else can be done.”