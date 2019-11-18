La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

La Linea’s council approved a motion last week calling on the Spanish Government to make infrastructure investments at the border to guarantee fluidity for both people and vehicles after Brexit.

The motion noted that, depending on the shape that Brexit finally takes, some types of perishable cargoes may need to be inspected by border officials and that the nearest inspection post is in Algeciras.

It added that both Gibraltar and Algeciras have made investments to ensure cargo can be shipped across to Gibraltar on a ferry should that become necessary, and that La Linea will lose out as a result.

The motion stressed that investing in new frontier infrastructure could provide a medium-term economic boost for the city, strengthening its ability to provide cargo services and cater to cross-border trade.

New infrastructure could also open up opportunities for logistics facilities on industrial land within the city, the motion added.

The motion urged the government to invest in a new Border Inspection Post [BIP] in La Linea able to handle checks on perishable goods.

It also said that while the BIP is constructed, goods that require such checks after Brexit should be allowed to cross without having to go to Algeciras, much as happens at present.

The motion also calls for the border to be remodelled, adding additional automated gates able to check people using facial recognition or fingerprint technology.

It also called for specific time windows during which cross-border workers would be given “absolute priority” through special channels both for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Finally the motion called for extended opening hours for Customs checks at the border, including weekend shifts as is the case in Algeciras.

At present, Spanish Customs do not work at the weekend in the border with Gibraltar and operate reduced hours during week days.

The motion, which was presented by mayor Juan Franco’s La Linea 100x00 and supported by both the PSOE and the PP, will now be sent to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Madrid, to the Spanish Treasury, to the Spanish and European parliaments and to the Mancomunidad de Municipios in the Campo de Gibraltar.