La Línea’s eastern seafront reopens to traffic

Traffic is now flowing on La Línea eastern seafront after the completion of major sewer improvements, although restrictions remain in place at the Castillito roundabout while final works are carried out.

La Línea city council said vehicles can now use the stretch between Avenida de la Banqueta and Calle Pavía after the completion of the project, which was carried out by the publically-owned company, Agua y Residuos del Campo de Gibraltar (Arcgisa), part of the Mancomunidad de Municipios.

Drivers are, however, unable to make a U-turn at the Castillito roundabout while crews complete the final works in that area.

The project involved installing new high-capacity infrastructure to replace ageing facilities serving the southern part of the municipality, including the Santiago-Conchal-Castillo, Huerta Fava and San Bernardo neighbourhoods, as well as the town centre.

The work has also restored the flow of wastewater from Avenida de la Banqueta to the eastern seafront, ensuring it can be pumped correctly to the wastewater treatment plant.

The project cost €2.2 million and was funded entirely by the council through municipal funds

Work began in early November 2024, but took longer than expected because of stormy sea conditions and the technical complexity of the project.

Those delays led to the precautionary closure of the nearby bathing area on the recommendation of the Junta de Andalucía's public health department.

That restriction has now been lifted following the reopening of all bathing areas along La Línea's coastline.