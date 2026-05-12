Labour rift over Sir Keir Starmer’s fate deepens as four ministers quit

By Sophie Wingate and Nina Lloyd, Press Association Political Staff

Labour has descended into open division over Sir Keir Starmer’s future, as four ministers resigned and joined at least 80 MPs urging him to quit, while more than 100 others warned against a leadership contest.

Prominent MP Jess Phillips and health minister Zubir Ahmed, an ally of leadership hopeful Wes Streeting, were among the junior ministers to exit the Prime Minister’s Government, piling pressure on him to go.

The Labour leader vowed to fight on at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, and was publicly backed by several loyal ministers at the top of Government including his deputy David Lammy, who urged colleagues to “step back and take a breath”.

Despite speculation that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood could resign after reports that she privately told the Prime Minister to consider his position, a spokesman said she was “cracking on with the job” and would not be quitting.

Meanwhile, a statement understood to have been signed by more than 100 Labour MPs, and not organised by Downing Street, urged colleagues to come together behind the Prime Minister.

The statement seen by the Press Association says: “Last week we had a devastatingly tough set of election results. It shows we have a hard job ahead to win back trust from the electorate.”

“That job needs to start today – with all of us working together to deliver the change the country needs.”

“We must focus on that. This is no time for a leadership contest.”

At least 86 out of Labour’s 403 MPs have demanded Sir Keir’s departure after the party’s electoral mauling last week, passing the threshold to trigger a leadership contest but without meeting the condition that they all line up behind a single challenger.

Ms Phillips, the most high profile of the ministerial departures, criticised the Prime Minister’s failure to be “bold”.

Mr Ahmed followed her out of the door on Tuesday afternoon, citing a “lack of values-driven leadership” and saying the public has “irretrievably lost confidence in you as Prime Minister.”

Alex Davies-Jones, also believed to be a supporter of Health Secretary Mr Streeting, also quit the Home Office, saying there had been a lack of “bold, radical action”.

Resigning housing minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, an ally of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, said the public had lost trust in Sir Keir because of issues such as the scrapping of the winter fuel payment.

The Prime Minister earlier defied calls for him to vacate No 10, telling his Cabinet the country “expects us to get on with governing” and “that is what I am doing”.

He avoided being directly challenged as he declined to discuss his leadership during Tuesday’s gathering or meet critics individually afterwards, the Press Association understands.

Sir Keir said he would only speak to ministers one-to-one about his fate, but did not do so once Cabinet concluded, according to sources.

Downing Street’s readout said ministers had agreed that the “number one priority remains getting the Strait of Hormuz open again” as they discussed the Iran war in the meeting.

The Prime Minister chaired a Middle East Response Committee at lunchtime as planned, and he later met construction apprentices during a visit in London, although no reporters were invited.

However, a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon between the Prime Minister and leaders of the unions affiliated to Labour – the so-called Tulo group – was cancelled.

Speaking to reporters outside No 10 later, Mr Lammy warned that “navel-gazing” within Labour would only serve to benefit Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which made stunning gains at the expense of the ruling party in last week’s elections.

“(The Prime Minister) was elected just under two years ago with a mandate from the British people for five years. He has my full support,” the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Justice Secretary said.

“No one seems to have the names to stand up against Keir Starmer, and for those who are suggesting that he should stand down, they should say which candidate would be better.”

He added: “I urge colleagues to step back and not benefit Nigel Farage and Reform.”