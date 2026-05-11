Manchester 62 fail to get club licence for 2026/27 season
One of Gibraltar's historic football clubs, Manchester 62, has been confirmed as having failed to obtain a club licence to play in the 2026/27 season.
The club, which struggled through a financial crisis last season with players going unpaid throughout most of the campaign and refusing to play until payments had been made, has been confirmed as not having presented the necessary documentation to have their licence renewed for next season.
The club now has seven days to appeal the decision. Failure to do so will see Manchester 62 removed from the league, adding to the number of clubs which have dropped out of the league since the arrival of UEFA membership to the Rock.
In a statement this Monday, the Gibraltar FA provided information on the licensing status of clubs as part of its annual report.
In a press release issued on Monday, the association also highlighted how Lions Gibraltar FC had failed to receive a licence for their women’s team to play in the league due to a failure to provide documentation. The three clubs playing in Europe this season, alongside FCB Magpies and Mons Calpe, have been granted UEFA Men’s Club Licences.
"The Gibraltar Football Association's Club Licensing First Instance Board (FIB) met last week to assess licensing applications ahead of the 2026/27 season.
Based on applications submitted by Gibraltar's clubs, the FIB's decisions are as follows:
Women’s domestic club licences
Licences granted:
Mons Calpe SC
FCB Magpies
College 1975 FC
Lynx FC
Licence applications rejected:
Lions Gibraltar FC: Application rejected as no documentation was submitted to support their licence application for a Women’s Domestic Club Licence. The club has seven days to appeal the decision.
Men’s domestic club licence
Licences granted:
Europa Point FC
Domestic Gold Licence.
College 1975 FC
Domestic Gold Licence.
Glacis Utd FC
Domestic Gold Licence.
Lynx FC
Domestic Gold Licence.
Lions Gibraltar FC
Domestic Gold Licence.
Hound Dogs FC
Domestic Gold Licence.
Licence applications rejected:
Manchester 1962 FC
No documentation received on Financial, Sporting and Personnel Criteria.
The club has seven days to appeal the decision.
UEFA Men’s Club Licences granted:
Lincoln Red Imps FC
St Joseph's FC
Europa FC
FCB Magpies
Mons Calpe SC"