Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Manchester 62 fail to get club licence for 2026/27 season

By Stephen Ignacio
11th May 2026

One of Gibraltar's historic football clubs, Manchester 62, has been confirmed as having failed to obtain a club licence to play in the 2026/27 season.

The club, which struggled through a financial crisis last season with players going unpaid throughout most of the campaign and refusing to play until payments had been made, has been confirmed as not having presented the necessary documentation to have their licence renewed for next season.

The club now has seven days to appeal the decision. Failure to do so will see Manchester 62 removed from the league, adding to the number of clubs which have dropped out of the league since the arrival of UEFA membership to the Rock.

In a statement this Monday, the Gibraltar FA provided information on the licensing status of clubs as part of its annual report.

In a press release issued on Monday, the association also highlighted how Lions Gibraltar FC had failed to receive a licence for their women’s team to play in the league due to a failure to provide documentation. The three clubs playing in Europe this season, alongside FCB Magpies and Mons Calpe, have been granted UEFA Men’s Club Licences.

"The Gibraltar Football Association's Club Licensing First Instance Board (FIB) met last week to assess licensing applications ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Based on applications submitted by Gibraltar's clubs, the FIB's decisions are as follows:

Women’s domestic club licences

Licences granted:
Mons Calpe SC
FCB Magpies
College 1975 FC
Lynx FC

Licence applications rejected:

Lions Gibraltar FC: Application rejected as no documentation was submitted to support their licence application for a Women’s Domestic Club Licence. The club has seven days to appeal the decision.

Men’s domestic club licence

Licences granted:

Europa Point FC
Domestic Gold Licence.

College 1975 FC
Domestic Gold Licence.

Glacis Utd FC
Domestic Gold Licence.

Lynx FC
Domestic Gold Licence.

Lions Gibraltar FC
Domestic Gold Licence.

Hound Dogs FC
Domestic Gold Licence.

Licence applications rejected:

Manchester 1962 FC
No documentation received on Financial, Sporting and Personnel Criteria.
The club has seven days to appeal the decision.

UEFA Men’s Club Licences granted:

Lincoln Red Imps FC
St Joseph's FC
Europa FC
FCB Magpies
Mons Calpe SC"

Most Read

Brexit

Sanchez says Gib deal will ‘bring down the last wall’ in the EU

Sun 10th May, 2026

Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 11th May, 2026

Local News

Father raises meningitis awareness after son’s recovery from paralysis

Thu 30th Apr, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Your Correspondent: The Magistrate’s last sigh

Sun 10th May, 2026

Local News

Govt says gas-like odour affecting Gib likely originated in Spain

Thu 7th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Commonwealth Games message brought to forefront as Kings Baton tours the Rock

11th May 2026

Sports
Julian Sheriff pulls impressive half marathon

11th May 2026

Sports
Malta clinch series despite Gibraltar super over win

10th May 2026

Sports
Buttigieg welcomes World Boxing move but warns “more important things” remain

9th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026