Manchester 62 fail to get club licence for 2026/27 season

One of Gibraltar's historic football clubs, Manchester 62, has been confirmed as having failed to obtain a club licence to play in the 2026/27 season.

The club, which struggled through a financial crisis last season with players going unpaid throughout most of the campaign and refusing to play until payments had been made, has been confirmed as not having presented the necessary documentation to have their licence renewed for next season.

The club now has seven days to appeal the decision. Failure to do so will see Manchester 62 removed from the league, adding to the number of clubs which have dropped out of the league since the arrival of UEFA membership to the Rock.

In a statement this Monday, the Gibraltar FA provided information on the licensing status of clubs as part of its annual report.

In a press release issued on Monday, the association also highlighted how Lions Gibraltar FC had failed to receive a licence for their women’s team to play in the league due to a failure to provide documentation. The three clubs playing in Europe this season, alongside FCB Magpies and Mons Calpe, have been granted UEFA Men’s Club Licences.

"The Gibraltar Football Association's Club Licensing First Instance Board (FIB) met last week to assess licensing applications ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Based on applications submitted by Gibraltar's clubs, the FIB's decisions are as follows:

Women’s domestic club licences

Licences granted:

Mons Calpe SC

FCB Magpies

College 1975 FC

Lynx FC

Licence applications rejected:

Lions Gibraltar FC: Application rejected as no documentation was submitted to support their licence application for a Women’s Domestic Club Licence. The club has seven days to appeal the decision.

Men’s domestic club licence

Licences granted:

Europa Point FC

Domestic Gold Licence.

College 1975 FC

Domestic Gold Licence.

Glacis Utd FC

Domestic Gold Licence.

Lynx FC

Domestic Gold Licence.

Lions Gibraltar FC

Domestic Gold Licence.

Hound Dogs FC

Domestic Gold Licence.

Licence applications rejected:

Manchester 1962 FC

No documentation received on Financial, Sporting and Personnel Criteria.

The club has seven days to appeal the decision.

UEFA Men’s Club Licences granted:

Lincoln Red Imps FC

St Joseph's FC

Europa FC

FCB Magpies

Mons Calpe SC"