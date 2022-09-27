Labour ‘unequivocally committed’ to Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and self-determination
The Labour party is “unequivocally committed” to protecting Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and the right of its people to determine their own future, the Shadow Minister for Europe and the Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, told guests at a reception on Monday night. Speaking at the Gibraltar Government’s reception on the fringes of the Labour party conference...
