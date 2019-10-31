Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Labour urges ministers to 'crack on' with tougher penalties for animal cruelty

By Press Association
31st October 2019

By Sophie Morris and George Ryan, PA Political Staff

Tougher sentences for people who hurt animals should be brought in before the General Election, Labour has urged.

Shadow environment minister Luke Pollard asked Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers if she will commit to putting the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill on the statute books before the election is called.

The Bill - which would increase the maximum sentence for animal cruelty offences from six months to five years in England and Wales - was backed by MPs at second reading in July, but it has not made further progress since.

During Defra questions, Mr Pollard said: "Even in this divided Parliament, even at this late stage, there is still a chance to get that on the statute book before the election. Labour backs the Bill, her own backbenchers back the Bill and the public back the Bill.

"So will the Secretary of State give the commitment that she will use every effort she can to get this on the statute books before the General Election is called?"

Ms Villiers replied: "I can give him the assurance that when a Conservative government is returned to serve in this House, the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill will be back on the agenda and we will get it on the statute books."

Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West) echoed the calls and urged ministers to "crack on" with it before Parliament is dissolved ahead of the planned December General Election.

She added: "The Secretary of State says it's going to come back as soon as possible. Well as soon as possible could be Monday.

"There's cross-party agreement for this Bill, it's a short Bill which she knows... we support this Bill, we could crack on.

"It could be done and on the statute book before dissolution. Why won't she do this, even at this late stage? Put it on the order paper for Monday or Tuesday."

Responding, Ms Villiers said: "I can reassure her that a Conservative government will put this Bill on the order paper very soon after we're re-elected to serve this country."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spanish police arrest man wanted by Gibraltar in connection to robbery investigation

Wed 30th Oct, 2019

Local News

Referendum on abortion set for March 19, Parliament to consider lowering age of eligibility to vote

Wed 30th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Labour urges ministers to 'crack on' with tougher penalties for animal cruelty

31st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Scottish youth football bosses advise heading ban for players under 11

31st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Make Bercow a Lord or an Archbishop, say MPs

31st October 2019

UK/Spain News
First in fleet of submarine-hunting jets delivered to RAF

31st October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019