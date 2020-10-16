Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Labrador elected into CEV Board of Administration for first time

By Stephen Ignacio
16th October 2020

Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) President Emma Labrador has been elected to the CEV board of administration during the CEV General Assembly being held in Vienna.
Emma Labrador was one of three members elected. Reacting to what has been described as a historic event the GVA said, “ A massive success for the GVA today. A gibraltarian has managed to get into the the CEV volleyball federation committee, we are so overwhelmed as this has never been done before.”
“We are so grateful for the opportunity, and sure Emma will excel in continuing to expand volleyball in Gibraltar even further.”
“We are all so proud as a committee and hope we have made Gibraltar proud too, well done.”

