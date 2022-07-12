Labrador in Italy as Jury President of CEV Under 21 Women’s competition
Emma Labrador GVA President is in Italy this weekend after being appointed Jury President of CEV u21 women volleyball competition. Ahead of the tournament, she conducted a final inspection in Andria, Italy where she is photographed with officials. Emma has lifted Gibraltar’s profile in the volleyball international scene since her appointment as one of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here