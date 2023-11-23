Lady Mary Peters looks back on her life as an Olympian
Lady Mary Peters has a string of achievements to her name and in her autobiography ‘My Story’ she looked back at life. She won gold in the 1972 Olympics in the pentathlon, has three gold Commonwealth medals, she was made a Dame and then became a Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter and...
