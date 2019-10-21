Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Laguna Youth Club Weekend Trip

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2019

A group of sixteen members from Laguna Youth club took part in a weekend trip to a residential centre on the outskirts of El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz.

The weekend gave the young people a chance to try out new activities which many had either not had the opportunity to undertake in Gibraltar or would not be naturally inclined to try out.

Some of these activities were more challenging than others. However, all the participants were encouraged to give it a go.

The activities included kayaking, mountain biking, archery, high ropes course and team building games.

The residential was not all about the activities, giving the young people plenty of time to socialise and a chance to spend some time away from their regular environment, enjoying the area; free from urban surroundings and experience something totally different in the company of friends.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637.

