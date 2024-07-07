Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 7th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Lammy talks to Picardo and Albares amid hopes for a swift resumption of political treaty talks

Foreign Secretary David Lammy arriving in Downing Street, London, on Saturday to take part in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's first Cabinet meeting following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party. Photo by Jamie Lashmar/PA

By Brian Reyes
7th July 2024

The UK’s new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, reaffirmed his government’s “double-lock” commitment on Gibraltar’s British sovereignty during a telephone call with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Sunday morning, in which the two men also discussed renewing political talks with the European Commission and Spain on a post-Brexit treaty for the Rock. Mr Lammy spoke too...

