Landmark for Clubhouse Gibraltar as it receives international accreditation

Clubhouse Gibraltar recently celebrated the award of its Clubhouse International Accreditation, a major landmark that signals commitment to quality and excellence.

The accreditation was announced by Clubhouse Gibraltar’s CEO, Tania Aguilar, and Chairperson Emily Adamberry Olivero at an event in their premises on Main Street during which its annual report was also presented.

The event was attended by guests including the Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos.

Ms Adamberry Olivero took the opportunity to thank everybody for all their support throughout the years that got them to where they are now.

“I'm very proud of this great moment where we have been given our accreditation which gives us the seal of approval from Clubhouse International. So we're very happy about this,” she said.

A user of Clubhouse Gibraltar, Stuart Pratts, gave a moving speech during which he expressed what Clubhouse means to him.

“Clubhouse Gibraltar has been there for me in the worst times and the good times,” he said.

“It has even given support to my husband Paul [when] he was going to lose me forever.”

“Through the continued progression of my chronic physical and mental conditions, it can be a handful at times for me.”

“When I come through these doors, I feel safe and comfortable.”

“For those who do not know me, I love to help people in need whatever the circumstances may be. I am always willing to listen and give advice from my own experience, and solutions to help others in the same way [Clubhouse Gibraltar] has helped me in the past.”

“I would like to say to people that this place never judges or comments, but rather listens.”

“Don’t feel afraid of opening up because you may find that others may have been down this path before.”

Clubhouse Gibraltar has 226 members and helps them in all matters from employment to housing.

Looking forward it aims to relaunch its website next year, start up a payroll giving campaign, improve the education programme, attend the European/International Clubhouse conference.

In addition, as mentioned by Ms Aguilar the Friends of Clubhouse campaign has been launched and this encourages people to sign up to be an ally and supporter of Clubhouse by subscribing and paying an annual fee.