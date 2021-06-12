Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Largest survey vessel in Western Europe, HMS Scott visits Gibraltar

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
12th June 2021

Royal Navy vessel HMS Scott has docked in Gibraltar for three nights for a routine, planned logistic visit before it departs for its deployment in the North Atlantic. It is an ocean survey vessel named for the famous Arctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott and is the third Royal Navy ship to carry the name. The only...

