Last call for national honours nominations

The Governor’s office has issued a last call for national honours nomination, with nominations needing to be submitted no later than Friday March 22 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) Nomination Proforma.

These need to be marked for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.