Last call for national honours nominations

The Convent is reminding the public that nominations for the Gibraltar Honours Board must be submitted by Friday, March 28, using the FCDO Nomination Proforma.

The proforma is available at the Convent reception or via enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk.

They need to be marked for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at the Convent reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service.