Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Last call for national honours nominations

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2025

The Convent is reminding the public that nominations for the Gibraltar Honours Board must be submitted by Friday, March 28, using the FCDO Nomination Proforma.

The proforma is available at the Convent reception or via enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk.

They need to be marked for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at the Convent reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Port Authority announces three promotions

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

IPA holds first Western Europe meeting in Gibraltar

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

Beware of bus pass scam

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt files plans to enhance Moorish Castle visitor experience

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment's commitment shines in Op CABRIT

25th February 2025

Local News
GTB attends International Media Marketplace in London

25th February 2025

Local News
Beware of bus pass scam

25th February 2025

Local News
Govt and Opposition clash over monitoring of sex offenders

25th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025