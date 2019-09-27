Last call for national honours nominations

The Governor’s office is reminding the public that the deadline for the national honours nominations is Friday October 18.

The nominations need to be submitted on a Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent rear gate reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.