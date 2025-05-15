Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

The Ministry for Heritage has formally listed the Late Medieval Round Tower as a Protected Heritage Asset under Schedule 2, Part 3 of the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018.

The tower is located within the AM Capurro Garages complex, west of Line Wall Road between the American War Memorial and Zoca Flank Battery. The listing recognises the architectural and historical significance of the structure, which is partially preserved beneath the concrete floor of a garage.

The cylindrical tower is one of the few surviving remnants of the round towers that once formed part of Gibraltar’s western defensive walls during the late medieval and early modern periods. It is similar in type to other towers depicted in 16th-century drawings, including those by topographer Anton van den Wyngaerde.

Although much of the Line Wall has been altered by later military works, the tower has survived in notable condition. It shares features with the now-demolished Devil’s Tower, including matacanes, or stone brackets used for defensive purposes, visible in both surviving elements and historical images.

Archival research and archaeological evidence suggest that the tower dates to the Spanish period, with possible earlier origins during the Marinid era.

AM Capurro management will collaborate with the Ministry for Heritage to restore the structure and reveal the original stonework.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “This is an exciting addition to Gibraltar’s growing list of protected assets. The Late Medieval Round Tower not only enriches our understanding of the city’s historical fortifications but also serves as a powerful reminder that important heritage survives even in the most unexpected corners of our modern landscape.”

“I am most grateful to Arturo Capurro for his support and enthusiasm for this important initiative.”