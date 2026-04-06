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RFA Lyme Bay returns to Gib for refit as mine hunting mothership

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2026

The Royal Navy is stepping up its mine hunting capabilities with new cutting-edge uncrewed equipment being added to RFA Lyme Bay while the vessel is docked in Gibraltar.

The high-tech equipment will be able to detect, identify and neutralise threats and is part of the Royal Navy’s transition to a ‘hybrid navy’.

The move comes after RFA Lyme Bay was brought to heightened readiness several weeks ago.

After being fitted with the technology, Lyme Bay will be able to store, prepare, deploy and recover a variety of autonomous and crewless technology, from underwater drones to mine hunting boats – acting as a crewed ‘mothership’ for drone tech.

“RFA Lyme Bay preparing for a possible mine-hunting mothership role is a perfect example of how we are building a Hybrid Navy - one where crewed ships and cutting-edge uncrewed systems work together seamlessly to keep our people safe and our seas secure,” said First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins.

“Mine countermeasures have always been vital work, and by harnessing autonomous technology we are ensuring the Royal Navy remains at the forefront of underwater defence.”

“I am proud of everyone involved in making this capability a reality.”

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay-class dock landing will be fitted in Gibraltar to be ready to be the Royal Navy’s mothership for an array of hi-tech mine countermeasures (MCM) kit.

The RFA plays an important role in supporting Royal Navy operations across the globe and turning into a command centre for the innovative technology showcases another way the service can contribute to operations.

With a plug-and-play Command and Control system, the technology can be deployed where needed and the RFA ship makes an ideal base for future MCM operations.

While in Gibraltar, Lyme Bay will also undergo inspections to ensure she is ready for more time at sea.

“The RFA is a crucial support arm of the Royal Navy and being able to act as an MCM mothership once again shows how we can adapt to the operational demand where needed,” said Captain Mark Colley, the Commanding Officer of Lyme Bay.

“I am proud of the work my ship’s company has done to prepare RFA Lyme Bay, and be ready to embark this kit.”

“Having recently returned to high readiness, we have been put through our paces but I know we are ready to support this autonomous uncrewed kit so as to play an important role in its use.”

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